CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of bail plea hearing in SC: Report

Ahead of his bail plea hearing in the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI in a case linked to the excise policy, on Tuesday night, according to Bar and Bench.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday had examined the Delhi CM in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the excise policy case.

Alleging that the BJP has planned a conspiracy with the CBI to frame Kejriwal in a 'fake case', AAP leader Sanjay Singh posted a video message on X (formerly known as Twitter).