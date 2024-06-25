CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of bail plea hearing in SC: Report

Ahead of his bail plea hearing in the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI in a case linked to the excise policy, on Tuesday night, according to Bar and Bench.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday had examined the Delhi CM in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the excise policy case.
Alleging that the BJP has planned a conspiracy with the CBI to frame Kejriwal in a 'fake case', AAP leader Sanjay Singh posted a video message on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The Rajya Sabha MP of AAP said, "The entire nation can see this and is standing in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal."
The CBI has also got permission for Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court today. He is expected to be produced before the court today.
The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday stayed the trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.
A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said that the trial court had failed to appreciate the material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and did not apply its mind while deciding the AAP leader's bail plea.
The trial court had granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20 and ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The ED moved the high court the next day and contended that the trial court's order was "perverse", "one-sided" and "wrong-sided" and that the findings were based on irrelevant facts.
The AAP had then moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.
With PTI inputs
Published 25 June 2024, 17:51 IST