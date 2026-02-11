Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

CBI arrests Delhi Police ASI for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe in property dispute case

The agency registered a case on Tuesday following a complaint that the officer, posted at the CR Park police station, was demanding Rs 25 lakh as a bribe.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 09:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsCBIDelhi Police

Follow us on :

Follow Us