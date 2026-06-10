CBI arrests Delhi Police inspector in Rs 3 crore bribery case; DGCA official's role under scanner

<p>New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police Crime Branch Inspector for allegedly demanding Rs 3 crore to "influence" the agency's ongoing investigation against a Puducherry-based businessman in a fake drug manufacturing case, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The role of a senior public servant, understood to be a "regional director of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)", is also under scanner, they said.</p>.<p>Crime Branch Inspector Pradeep Singh and a middleman, Rajkumar, were caught after the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi"> CBI</a> laid a trap on Monday evening. Cash worth Rs 24.70 lakh was recovered from them, officials said.</p>.<p>The agency has registered an FIR against Singh, Rajkumar and businessman N Raja.</p>.Drone bribery probe: CBI arrests DGCA official, Reliance Industries executive.<p>According to officials, the CBI had booked Raja in a fake <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drug">drug</a> manufacturing case earlier this year. Desperate for relief, the businessman got in touch with Singh, who assured him that he would be able to influence the probe.</p>.<p>Singh even arranged a meeting with a senior public servant, "identified as a regional director of the DGCA", in Aerocity.</p>.<p>During the meeting, the public servant promised Raja "a favourable investigation" by using his personal influence over CBI officials and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 crore, with Rs 1.5 crore to be paid upfront.</p>.<p>The businessman arranged Rs 1 crore through a hawala transaction, which was paid to Singh, who in turn handed over Rs 50 lakh to another middleman, Prabhat, who was known to the suspect public servant, officials said.</p>.<p>"Accused Pradeep Kumar Singh kept the remaining Rs 25 lakh in his office. Thereafter, on June 8, 2026, accused Rajkumar and Pradeep Kumar Singh were apprehended," an official said. </p>