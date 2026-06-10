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CBI arrests Delhi Police inspector in Rs 3 crore bribery case; DGCA official's role under scanner

The agency has registered an FIR against Singh, Rajkumar and businessman N Raja.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsCBIDelhiCrimebribe

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