CBI arrests ED assistant director for taking Rs 20 lakh bribe

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 August 2024, 08:11 IST

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an assistant director of the ED for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweller, officials said on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted searches at the jeweller's premises on August 3 and 4, following which Assistant Director Sandeep Singh Yadav allegedly threatened to arrest the jeweller's son if he did not pay him Rs 25 lakh, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 20 lakh, the officials said.

Yadav, who is an officer from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, they said.

Published 08 August 2024, 08:11 IST
