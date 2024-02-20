CBI books former DPIIT secretary for 'illicitly' amassing assets

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday searched the premises of former Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Ramesh Abhishek after registering an FIR alleging that he enriched himself 'illicitly' after retirement by receiving 'huge amounts' as consultation fee from private companies whose matter he had dealt while in service, officials said Tuesday.

The agency has also booked his daughter Vanessa along with Abhishek, who had also held the post of chairman, Forward Markets Commission, on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

The Lokpal has alleged that the father-daughter duo received big amounts as professional fee from various entities and organisations with whom the former IAS officer had official dealings as the secretary or the chairman.