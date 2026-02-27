CBI challenges discharge of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in excise policy case in trial court of Delhi HC

<p>New Delhi: Facing a setback in liquor scam case, the CBI on Friday immediately filed an appeal in Delhi High Court challenging a special court <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/arvind-kejriwal-manish-sisodia-discharged-of-all-charges-in-delhi-excise-policy-case-3913658">discharging former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal</a> and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia among others of corruption charges.</p><p>The appeal came as the CBI officials were of the view that the court has either “ignored or not considered” several aspects of the investigation and filing an appeal is necessary. Officials said the appeal against the 598-page order was filed but did not provide details.</p>.'Earned only honesty, Modi-Shah attacked it': Arvind Kejriwal dares PM to hold Delhi polls again.<p>Earlier in the day, a CBI spokesperson said the agency has decided to appeal in the High Court against the judgment of the trial court “immediately” since several aspects of the investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately.</p><p>Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others, including former BRS leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/telangana-jagruthi-president-kavitha-calls-delhi-excise-policy-case-a-political-vendetta-3914158"> K Kavitha, were discharged by a court</a> in the liquor policy case by refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against them. </p><p>Special Judge Jitendra Singh also rapped the CBI for lapses in the investigation, saying that there was no cogent evidence against Kejriwal and there was no prima facie case against Sisodia and the other accused.</p>