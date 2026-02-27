CBI challenges in HC trial court order discharging Arvind Kejriwal, others in excise policy case

<p>The CBI has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court, challenging a special court's<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi-liquor-policy-case-all-accused-including-arvind-kejriwal-and-manish-sisodia-discharged-as-court-rejects-cbi-chargesheet-3913721"> order discharging former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal</a>, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others in the liquor-policy case, officials said on Friday.</p><p>The central agency flagged several points that were ignored and not considered at the framing-of-the-charge level by the special court.</p><p>"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to appeal in the high court against the judgment of the trial court immediately since several aspects of the investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately," a spokesperson of the agency said in a statement earlier in the day.</p>.'Several aspects ignored': CBI to appeal 'immediately' against discharge of Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case.<p>The agency earlier made it clear that it will "immediately" challenge the discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia among others.</p><p>The CBI officials are of the view that the court has either "ignored or not considered" several aspects of the investigation and filing an appeal is necessary.</p>