<p>New Delhi: Facing a setback in liquor scam case, the CBI on Friday made it clear that it will "immediately" challenge the discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal"> Arvind Kejriwal</a> and ex-Deputy Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manish-sisodia"> Manish Sisodia </a>among others.</p><p>The CBI officials are of the view that the court has either "ignored or not considered" several aspects of the investigation and filing an appeal is necessary.</p> .Delhi liquor policy case: All accused, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, discharged as court rejects CBI chargesheet.<p>The agency has decided to appeal in the High Court against the judgment of the trial court "immediately" since several aspects of the investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately, a CBI spokesperson said.</p> .<p>Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others, including former BRS leader K Kavitha, were discharged by a court in the liquor policy case by refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against them. </p><p>Special Judge Jitendra Singh also rapped the CBI for lapses in the investigation, saying that there was no cogent evidence against Kejriwal and there was no prima facie case against Sisodia and the other accused.</p>