CCTV footage from Kejriwal's home surfaces, Maliwal says 'political hitman' trying to save himself

In the video that went viral on social media, Maliwal is purportedly heard saying that she has called the police and would wait till the police personnel arrive. "I will tell (you) all. Let me talk to your DCP," she says, warning the security personnel that she would get him terminated if he touches her. She also allegedly used an abusive word against one of the personnel. Police are yet to verify the authenticity of the video footage.

Police had on Thursday night registered a case against Kumar after Maliwal filed a written complaint with police on the incident on May 13 morning. She had made a call to police alleging assault but had not filed a complaint then as she was in a "terrible state of shock at this unprovoked attack".

According to the FIR, Maliwal has said that she had gone to meet Kejriwal and went inside the residential block after she could not reach Kumar. She sat in the drawing room and asked the staff to inform the Chief Minister about her arrival and then Kumar entered the room and allegedly started verbally abusing her.

She claimed in her complaint that Kumar started slapping her without provocation and with full force. He allegedly slapped her 7-8 times while she screamed for help. The FIR also said Maliwal claimed that Kumar kicked her repeatedly on several parts of the body.