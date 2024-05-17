CCTV footage from Kejriwal's home surfaces, Maliwal says 'political hitman' trying to save himself

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal told police that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly kicked and slapped her several times despite her screaming for help, according to the FIR on the incident that took place at the official residence of the AAP national convener.
On Friday, a 52-second video emerged on social media where Maliwal is seen arguing with the security staff at the chief minister's residence after the incident. She also recorded her statement before a judge while Kumar did not appear before the National Commission for Women, which had summoned him.
Responding to the release of the video, Maliwal claimed that a certain "political hitman" has started making efforts to save himself.
"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started making efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and share videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being thrashed? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is examined," she posted on X.
In the video that went viral on social media, Maliwal is purportedly heard saying that she has called the police and would wait till the police personnel arrive. "I will tell (you) all. Let me talk to your DCP," she says, warning the security personnel that she would get him terminated if he touches her. She also allegedly used an abusive word against one of the personnel. Police are yet to verify the authenticity of the video footage.
Police had on Thursday night registered a case against Kumar after Maliwal filed a written complaint with police on the incident on May 13 morning. She had made a call to police alleging assault but had not filed a complaint then as she was in a "terrible state of shock at this unprovoked attack".
According to the FIR, Maliwal has said that she had gone to meet Kejriwal and went inside the residential block after she could not reach Kumar. She sat in the drawing room and asked the staff to inform the Chief Minister about her arrival and then Kumar entered the room and allegedly started verbally abusing her.
She claimed in her complaint that Kumar started slapping her without provocation and with full force. He allegedly slapped her 7-8 times while she screamed for help. The FIR also said Maliwal claimed that Kumar kicked her repeatedly on several parts of the body.