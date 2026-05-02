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Census 2027: Delhi authorities urge tenants, migrants to join self-count; warns of fraud calls

Under the exercise, residents in areas falling under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are required to log in to the designated Census portal and fill in details of their households.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsDelhiCensus

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