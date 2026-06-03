Centre approves scheme to scrap old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR to curb air pollution

Indian government approves ₹9,585 crore scheme to replace old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR with cleaner vehicles to reduce air pollution.

In one line

Key points

• Target vehicles The scheme focuses on BS-IV and older emission-norm trucks and buses registered in Delhi-NCR, covering approximately 2.07 lakh owners.

• Financial incentives Owners receive 5% interest subvention on loans, monthly fuel vouchers up to ₹4,800, and discounts from auto manufacturers for purchasing new BS-VI or electric vehicles.

• Funding and implementation The ₹9,585 crore scheme is funded by the Central government and state tax concessions, managed through a digital portal with real-time monitoring.

• State benefits State governments offer full registration fee waivers and up to 100% motor vehicle tax exemptions for new vehicles purchased under the scheme.