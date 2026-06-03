Centre approves scheme to scrap old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR to curb air pollution

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Indian government approves ₹9,585 crore scheme to replace old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR with cleaner vehicles to reduce air pollution.
Key points
• Target vehicles
The scheme focuses on BS-IV and older emission-norm trucks and buses registered in Delhi-NCR, covering approximately 2.07 lakh owners.
• Financial incentives
Owners receive 5% interest subvention on loans, monthly fuel vouchers up to ₹4,800, and discounts from auto manufacturers for purchasing new BS-VI or electric vehicles.
• Funding and implementation
The ₹9,585 crore scheme is funded by the Central government and state tax concessions, managed through a digital portal with real-time monitoring.
• State benefits
State governments offer full registration fee waivers and up to 100% motor vehicle tax exemptions for new vehicles purchased under the scheme.
• Environmental impact
The initiative aims to significantly reduce vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR, addressing severe air pollution challenges, especially during winter.
Key statistics
₹9,585 crore
Total financial outlay for the scheme
2.07 lakh
Number of vehicle owners targeted
1.91 lakh
Number of truck owners targeted
16,329
Number of bus owners targeted
₹5,041 crore
Central government funding contribution
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:41 IST