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Centre asks Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over premises by June 5

Nestled in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi, the sprawling Delhi Gymkhana Club stands adjacent to the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsDelhi

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