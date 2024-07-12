Centre dismisses Stalin's charges of neglecting Tamil Nadu, says hiked funding in many schemes

The sources said more than 46 lakh farmers of Tamil Nadu have received Rs 11,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, while more than one crore households have been provided tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission. They said the southern state has received Rs 700 crore each under PM Ujjwala and PM Matru Vandana Yojana initiatives of the Centre respectively.