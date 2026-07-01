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Centre issues show-cause notice to Delhi Gymkhana Club, seeks response by July 7

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the central government, said eviction proceedings would only be initiated in accordance with law and after giving due notice.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsDelhishow-cause notice

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