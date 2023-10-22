Centre, Safdarjung Hospital asked to release Rs 50L to wife of security guard who died during Covid pandemic

“It, therefore, cannot be said that the security guards who were posted at various places were not in direct contact of Covid-19 patients. It is well known that Covid-19 virus spread through air and any patient who was coming to the hospital could have been infected by the virus, whether he/ she was symptomatic or not. The patients got in touch with many service providers, be it security guards, nurses, paramedical staff, who might or might not have been posted in the Covid-19 ward,” the high court said.