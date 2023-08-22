Centre seeks withdrawal of oral statement in Supreme Court on GM Mustard

"The oral statement on behalf of the Union of India on 03.11.2022 was made in the specific context of the present matter being listed for final hearing in the following week and was not intended to halt the entire process of research/testing under the conditional approval granted by the government of India for an extended period of time," it said.

The application stated that mustard is the most important edible oil and seed meal crop of India.

"At present, India meets nearly 55-60 % of its edible oil demand through imports. As such, indigenous development of transgenic varieties through the male sterility/restorer system is a critical element in ensuring India's future food security as this technology will be utilised to produce new hybrids with higher yields in future, thereby increasing agricultural output and farmer income," it said.

The government also clarified that as per the conditional approval, environmental release of GM mustard hybrid DMH-11 is for its seed production and testing as per existing ICAR guidelines and other extant rules/regulations prior to commercial release.

"The commercial release of GM mustard hybrid DMH-11, in accordance with the regulatory regime, will be consequential to and determined by the results/ findings of its testing undertaken as per extant guidelines/rules/regulations," it said.

The court was seized of an application by activist Aruna Rodrigues, which questioned the validity of the GEAC's (Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee) decision of October 18 2022, and subsequent decision of the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change of October 25, 2022 to allow environmental release of genetically modified mustard/ HT mustard /DMH 11 in five states.