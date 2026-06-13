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Centre takes possession of Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi: Officials

The IPA termed the eviction "wrongful, arbitrary and contrary to law", and said it would pursue all available legal remedies to safeguard its rights and interests.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsDelhi

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