Centre's, Delhi govt's stand sought on PIL against nursing courses for only women

The plea said the petitioner was a non-governmental registered body working for the welfare of nurses across India and was “moving the instant petition to highlight the concern that even today male and third gender candidates are facing discrimination in the admission process laid out by nursing colleges that are affiliated with respondents.”

The petition said denying all genders except females the opportunity to study B.Sc (H) nursing course in premier and affordable nursing colleges of Delhi was arbitrary and against the principles of democracy, fairness and equality.