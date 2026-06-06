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Homeindiadelhi

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vows to intensify protests if Dharmendra Pradhan is not sacked

Abhijeet Dipke flew down from Boston and joined the ‘GenZ’ protest at Jantar Mantar and was joined by activist Sonam Wangchuk among others.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsDelhiJantar MantarDharmendra PradhanSonam WangchukGenZCockroach Janta Party

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