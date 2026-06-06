CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vows to intensify protests if Dharmendra Pradhan is not sacked

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/cockroach-janta-party-founder-abhijeet-dipke-joins-youth-in-jantar-mantar-protest-4029533">Cockroach Janta Party</a> (CJP) on Saturday vowed to intensify its protest by holding one next weekend if Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dharmendra%20pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> fails to resign by then, as hundreds of students and quite a few parents and teachers joined the demonstration here.</p><p>Its founder Abhijeet Dipke flew down from Boston and joined the ‘GenZ’ protest at Jantar Mantar and was joined by activist Sonam Wangchuk among others, with the protesters expressing their anger over the troubles in the education sector.</p>.<p>As they wound-up the protest in the afternoon, Dipke set the deadline for Pradhan’s resignation and said that they will return to the streets next Saturday if the Education Minister does not resign from the post over failures like the NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE OSM row.</p><p>“I want to ask you who all will sit for a protest again. Do you want this protest to end? Do you think we should sit here till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns? On all your behalf, I am announcing that we will expand the protest across the country if he does not resign by 5 PM,” he said.</p><p>“Next Saturday, who will return to protest here if he does not resign? Friends, we cannot rest till he resigns,” Dipke, who started feeling unwell and wounded up the protest at around 3:30 PM, said, adding that they were “not scared” to fight, as they are “not sold out”.</p><p>Dipke said his mother feared that he would be arrested and cried more on his return than when he had left for the US. "This is not just the fear of my mother, this is the fear of the parents of any youngster who speaks on politics.... How long will we live in fear? Tell them, we are not scared," he said.</p>.'Chaos has become new normal': Cockroach Janta Party wants Modi govt to make example out of Dharmendra Pradhan.<p>"Friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focussed on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," he said.</p><p>Dipke, who started the CJP as a satirical platform on May 16 after comments by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant about “cockroaches” and jobless youth, landed in Delhi airport around 7:30 AM where police officials met him and gave permission for the protest.</p><p>Hours before Dipke reached the protest site, a number of protesters wearing cockroach masks had reached with copies of Constitution, images of BR Ambedkar, flowers and pamphlets, shouting slogans. Initially, the numbers were not impressive but as the day grew, a large number gathered.</p><p>Anticipating trouble, police also took six persons into preventive custody when they were found attempting to create a disturbance near the protest site even as protesters ratcheted up their protest with posters reading “Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign”.</p><p>Raising slogans demanding that the ruling BJP stop indulging in “Hindu-Muslim” and chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, a number of parents and teachers also joined the protest attended by students and youth. CPI(ML)L General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI's Annie Raja and activists from Left student and youth organisations also participated in the protest.</p>