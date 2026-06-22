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CJP protest continues for third consecutive day at Jantar Mantar; Abhijeet Dipke urges farmer unions to join

Some people were seen distributing food and drinking water to those participating in the agitation through the night.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 06:35 IST
India NewsDelhiCockroach Janta PartyAbhijeet Dipke

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