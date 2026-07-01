Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

CJP protest day 12: Sonam Wangchuk says stable but tired; AISA flags health concerns of fasting students

AISA also claimed that Aameen and Deepak had been advised by doctors not to continue the hunger strike, alleging that Aameen's blood pressure was critical and Deepak's blood sugar level was 70.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsJantar MantarAISASonam WangchukCockroach Janta PartyAbhijeet Dipke

Follow us on :

Follow Us