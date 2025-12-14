Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CM Rekha Gupta takes 'vipassana' jibe at Kejriwal; AAP chief says don't 'mock' meditation technique

Attacking Kejriwal over his handling of pollution when he was the chief minister, Gupta said she would not leave Delhi and "run away" to practise vipassana to "cure his cough".
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 16:48 IST
