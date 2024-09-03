CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar walks out of jail after SC grants bail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar on Tuesday walked out of Tihar jail after getting bail in the Swati Maliwal assault case, official sources said.

Kumar was released at 2 pm from the jail number five, where he was lodged for more than three months, the sources added.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Kumar, noting that he has been in custody for more than 100 days.