Coaching centre guidelines issued in January: Education minister evades direct reply on Delhi IAS centre drownings

New Delhi: The government issued guidelines on the regulation of coaching centers in January this year, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Lok Sabha on Monday, even as he evaded a direct reply to a question on the death of three IAS aspirants in Delhi due to flooding.

During the Question Hour, Congress MP KC Venugopal mentioned the death of the three students and said the institute had no approved building.

"Without an approved building, without any facility, some of the coaching centers become mafia... is the government going to take any action?" he said.

Venugopal also raised concerns about students' suicides.

Quoting information provided by the ministry in an earlier written reply, he said that between 2018-2022, around 80 students committed suicide in top-ranking institutions like IITs and IIMs, adding that caste discrimination is a major reason behind it.

In his response, Pradhan said, "The member has raised a question which is not related to the question put today."

"But I like to assure the House through you, this government is committed to total socio-psychological and mental protection of all students, whether they are studying in a coaching center, in an institution, school education or higher education," he said.

He said exhaustive and detailed guidelines on coaching centers were issued to all states in January, 2024.

"Some states also have regulations, like Rajasthan, Bihar, Goa. They have their own regulations to look into the matter," he said.

"Regarding the protection, this is a socio-psychological issue. We all have to take care. This is not an issue to be dealt with through only allegations and answers," he said.