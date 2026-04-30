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Coal 'scam' case: I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel gets bail in money laundering case

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not opposed the bail plea.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 06:48 IST
India NewsWest BengalDelhiMoney Laundering

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