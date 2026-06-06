Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke joins youth in Jantar Mantar protest

<p>Founder of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cjp">Cockroach Janta Party</a>, Abhijeet Dipke, joined his supporters to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi </a>on Saturday. </p><p>Hundreds of people, mostly the youth, including college students and young professionals joined the movement that stemmed out of social media. School students accompanied by their parents also gathered at Jantar Mantar. </p>.Carry tiranga, record everything: Cockroach Janta Party shares Do's and Don'ts for 'peaceful' June 6 protest in Delhi.<p>The protesters chanted slogans and held placards demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.</p><p>Dipke, who arrived in Delhi early in the day, had urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.</p>.Carry tiranga, record everything: Cockroach Janta Party shares Do's and Don'ts for 'peaceful' June 6 protest in Delhi.<p>Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had extended his support to the CJP and the protest, said he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.</p><p>In a post on X, Dipke expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and encouraged them to bring a book and the national flag. He also urged participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a "gesture of compassion and gratitude," emphasising that the movement should be led with "love and peace." </p>.<p>The organised protest has been called by the CJP, a youth-led online movement demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.</p><p>Security measures have been heightened across Delhi to gear up for the protest. Police officials stated that additional personnel had been deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations.</p><p>More than 1,000 police personnel have been allocated for deployment throughout New Delhi and other strategic locations as a precaution.</p><p>Ahead of the protest, the CJP had circulated guidelines urging participants to maintain non-violent conduct and avoid confrontation. </p><p>Dipke's latest appeal reiterated those instructions, emphasising respectful engagement with law enforcement personnel during the demonstration. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>