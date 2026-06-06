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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke joins youth in Jantar Mantar protest

Hundreds of people, mostly the youth, including college students and young professionals joined the movement that stemmed out of social media.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:10 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:10 IST
India NewsprotestDelhiJantar MantarDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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