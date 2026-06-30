Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Cockroach Janta Party seeking Dharmendra Pradhan's ouster awaits cabinet reshuffle for future action plan

The CJP has drawn criticism from ​BJP, with party president Nitin Nabin saying ​this week that 'these virus and cockroach parties can hollow out the country'.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsDharmendra Pradhaneducation ministerSonam WangchukCabinet ReshuffleCockroach Janta PartyAbhijeet Dipke

Follow us on :

Follow Us