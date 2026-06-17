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Cockroach Janta Party seeks Delhi Police's permission for June 20 protest at Jantar Mantar

The party said it had completed all formalities required by the police and submitted details of the proposed protest, including the number of volunteers and other logistical arrangements.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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