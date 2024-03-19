Colourful posters, 'dafli' beats, catchy slogans set the tone for JNU students' body polls

"I will vote for the outfit that talks about the welfare of all students irrespective of ideological differences and particularly persons with disability in their manifesto," he added.

The students' outfits are also holding door-to-door campaigns to woo the voters.

With the election fever gripping the university, several dhabas on the campus are doing roaring business with students, including the candidates and their supporters, thronging the eateries every evening after a hard day of campaigning.

Animated conversations over a cup of tea are the norm at the renowned Sabarmati Dhaba in particular, which was witness to the 2020 JNU violence.

Dhruv Kumar, owner of the Sabarmati Dhaba said, "This election is nothing like before. There's more energy and enthusiasm among the people as the polls are happening after four years. The business is booming as students gather here daily after campaigning."

The United Left alliance comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) is eyeing a clean sweep like the 2019 polls.

"Left has had a legacy in JNU. We have been fighting for the rights of students from the very beginning. Be it the issue of women's security on campus, fee hikes, scholarship cuts, or infrastructural issues, the Left has always stood for the concerns of students," Dhananjay, the United Left's presidential candidate from AISA said.