Comparing Charan Singh's legacy to 'small election' of 2024 belittles him: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

Asked about the allegations of a 'deal' between RLD and BJP, he said, "The process of deciding on Bharat Ratna is a pious process. The government takes decisions in the interest of the nation, keeping in mind people's sentiment... 37 years after his death, a government thought of honouring him. If they are seeing something wrong with this and if they think there is a transaction, it shows their ideological decline."

Asked what went wrong with the Samajwadi Party, he said it is an 'internal matter', adding that he will explain later why he changed his stand.