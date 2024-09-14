'Comrade' Sitaram Yechury gets emotional send-off at CPI(M) headquarters in Delhi; mortal remains handed over to AIIMS

New Delhi: Chanting ‘Lal Salaam’ and ‘Long Live Sitaram’, comrades, friends and admirers said an emotional adieu to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday, whose body was handed over to AIIMS for research and studies.

A large number of people marched with his body from AKG Bhavan, the party headquarters from where he operated before he breathed his last on Thursday, till Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar intersection from where family and party leaders took the body to AIIMS. Later, Yechury’s family members signed the documents and donated the body to the hospital.