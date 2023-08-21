Congress acted under DMK pressure to release Cauvery water, doesn't understand farmers' pain: BJP

As Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are wedged in a legal battle over the sharing of Cauvery water, union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took aim at the Congress state government and questioned why did deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar announce the release of 10 TMC of water without any prior consultation.



Speaker to reporters at the BJP headquarters at Delhi on Monday, Chandrasekhar said that in the two months that Congress has been in power, over 50 cases of farmer suicides by have been recorded, 16 districts have been struggling with a drought-like condition, and around 85 taluks reeling under a huge rain deficit.