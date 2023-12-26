Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge holds meeting with Bihar leaders

Kharge informed about the meet in a post on X, 'The Grand Alliance government in Bihar is working firmly as per the expectations of the people of Bihar. We are committed to social justice. For the progress, prosperity and peace of Bihar, every Congress worker is ready to reach out to the people and live up to the aspirations of the people of Bihar.' With seat-sharing at the centre of the recent INDIA bloc meet, the Congress leaders are expected to discuss the issue with state leadership.