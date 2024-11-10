Congress' 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' covers four assembly constituencies on day 3

<p>New Delhi: The 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' of the Congress on Sunday covered four assembly constituencies in the national capital on its third day.</p>.<p>Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav in a statement said that he was delighted to see the "smiling faces of thousands of common people everywhere when the yatra passed through four assembly segments on Day-3 as people now feel reassured that his party would return to power."</p>.Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Why has PM 'denied' Adivasis their religious identity, refused to enact Sarna code: Congress.<p>The Yatra covered four assembly segments of Sadar Bazar, Tri Nagar, Moti Nagar and Wazirpur.</p>.<p>The Yatra began from the Inderlok Police Station after the Congress workers, volunteers and public assembled at Milan Cinema, Moti Nagar, and concluded at Wazirpur Village chaupal, it said.</p>.<p>Yadav appealed to the people to associate with the Congress to "bring change".</p>.<p>Thousands of common people willingly joined the yatra in all the four assembly constituencies on Sunday to drive home the point that people want change now and they feel that their future would be safe and secure only under a Congress government, he claimed.</p>.<p>The month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' was kicked off from the Rajghat on Friday to put pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city on various issues in the run-up to the assembly polls due early next year.</p>.<p>The 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' will pass through all 70 assembly segments in the national capital and conclude at Timarpur on December 4. It would be held in four phases.</p>.<p>Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched the over-4,000-km Kanyakumari-to-Srinagar 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on September 7, 2022. It went on for 145 days, covering 12 states and two Union territories, and culminated on January 30, 2023.</p>.<p>The Congress also organised a Manipur-to-Mumbai 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' between January and March this year. </p>