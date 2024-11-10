Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Congress' 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' covers four assembly constituencies on day 3

The Yatra covered four assembly segments of Sadar Bazar, Tri Nagar, Moti Nagar and Wazirpur.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 17:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 17:16 IST
India NewsCongressDelhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us