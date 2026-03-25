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Congress facing eviction notice from 24, Akbar Road office in Delhi

Congress is formulating its strategy to counter the notices and contemplating moving the court, with leaders saying that the party and its workers have an emotional connection office.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsCongressDelhiIndian Politics

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