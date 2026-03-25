<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> party received notices from the Estate department to vacate its 24, Akbar road office and 5, Raisina Road premises in Lutyens Delhi by March 28, <em>PTI</em> reported, citing sources.</p><p>The sources further added that the notice was delivered a few days ago and the department had not even given a week's time to the party.</p><p>Congress continues to have its headquarters at its Akbar Road office, while the Indian Youth Congress functions from the Raisina Road premises, though the party constructed its new party office at Indira Bhawan last year.</p>.High-stakes Assembly elections in four States a litmus test for Congress.<p>They faced eviction of their old party office, which it has held since 1978, as this is the final notice sent by the estate department.</p><p>Agencies reported that the party may approach court in view of the sudden notice, and is yet to formulate its strategy on the issue.</p><p>Congress party members have opposed the move, saying the government is trying to "deflect attention" from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. </p><p>Imran Masood said," The government thinks it can silence the Congress by creating pressure on us. They should not try to scare us. Have they got the BJP office at 11, Ashok Road or at Pant Marg? Because they have not been able to do anything regarding the Iran war, they are trying to deflect attention from this issue."</p><p>Pawan Khera, speaking to reporters, stated, "Our 24 Akbar Road office and Youth Congress office have received a notice. What is the priority of the entire country today? The priority of the country is that there is no need to get stuck in the LPG lines, no need to buy in black, no need to feel the price of petrol and diesel, no need to feel the cost. Our farmers of garam masala, bananas, grapes, turmeric, the condition of Basmati rice, everything is stuck right now. This is the priority of the country. But the priority of the government is in front of you today." </p><p>"Government has priortised to focus on all these issues, to manage the headlines of the country, to keep them busy, to shut the mouth of the opposition so that they cannot raise these issues, so that they cannot ask questions, so that they cannot do press-conference, so that they cannot protest like our Youth Congress did. No matter how much you try, you will not be able to shut the mouth of the Congress," he added. </p><p>While the party is yet to release an official statement on the matter, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the government should apply its rule uniformly to all and not single it out.</p>