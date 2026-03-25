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Congress gets final eviction notices for Akbar Road, Raisina Road offices in Delhi

Sources added that the notice was delivered a few days ago and has not even given a week's time to the party.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsCongressDelhiIndian Politics

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