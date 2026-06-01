Congress leaders huddle in Delhi to finalise probable list of ministers ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in as CM

<p>New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders held preliminary meetings on Monday to prepare list of candidates for induction into the Karnataka Council of Ministers, ahead of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/d-k-shivakumar-to-take-oath-as-karnataka-chief-minister-on-june-3-at-lok-bhavan-4021575">DK Shivakumar’s swearing-in</a> as Chief Minister on June 3.</p><p>Caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with former minister KJ George, met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal to discuss and prepare a probable list of ministers.</p><p>Separately, Shivakumar held discussions with Congress General Secretary (in-charge Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala.</p><p>Party sources indicated that leaders are expected to finalise the list tonight and submit it to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. </p>.Congress weighs deputy CM berths in new Karnataka govt.<p>Kharge is likely to chair a key meeting on Tuesday morning with Venugopal, Surjewala, Siddaramaiah, and Shivakumar to finalise the composition of the ministry. </p><p>It is not yet confirmed whether Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting Tuesday's meeting. </p><p>As per the current plan, around 10 to 12 ministers will be inducted in the first phase. </p><p>The list is expected to include a mix of senior leaders and young faces.</p><p>A meeting originally scheduled for Monday evening with Kharge was postponed as Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi arrived in the national capital late at night. </p>.Congress plans major overhaul for Shivakumar-led Cabinet; sub par ministers likely to face the axe.<p>Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar reached Delhi on Monday afternoon aboard a special flight. </p><p>While Siddaramaiah stayed at a luxury hotel, Shivakumar is staying at the Karnataka Bhavan.</p><p>A large number of ministerial aspirants, including former ministers, MLAs, and MLCs, have camped in Delhi to lobby with central leaders for a place in the new cabinet.</p>