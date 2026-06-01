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Congress leaders huddle in Delhi to finalise probable list of ministers ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in as CM

A large number of ministerial aspirants, including former ministers, MLAs, and MLCs, have camped in Delhi to lobby with central leaders for a place in the new cabinet.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 17:14 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumar

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