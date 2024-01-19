Contempt matter: SC says Delhi High Court sentencing lawyer to 6-month jail 'justified'

Senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, appearing for the lawyer, told the bench that the contemnor had placed an apology in writing before all the judges concerned and also took back his objectionable remarks against the judges and the judiciary.

"We are of the view that the order of the Delhi High Court is justified. However, keeping in mind the subsequent developments, we reduce the sentence to the period already undergone," said the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.