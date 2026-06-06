Court releases Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba on probation in 2024 police assault case

<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday released Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Alka%20Lamba">Alka Lamba</a> on probation of good conduct for one year in a case where she has been convicted for assaulting police personnel during a protest at the Jantar Mantar in 2024.</p><p>Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar directed Lamba, who heads the Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the party, to furnish a bond of Rs one lakh.</p><p>A detailed order is awaited.</p>.Delhi court sentences Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti to 3 years in cheating case.<p>On May 25, the court convicted her saying that she ignored the prohibitory orders and failed to fulfil her duty as a responsible citizen.</p><p>During the arguments on sentencing, Lamba moved a plea seeking release on probation of good conduct.</p><p>The court had held Lamba guilty of obstructing public servants in the discharge of duty, assaulting officials, disobeying a promulgated order and causing obstruction in a public way.</p>