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Court releases Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba on probation in 2024 police assault case

Lamba was guilty of obstructing public servants in the discharge of duty, assaulting officials, disobeying a promulgated order and causing obstruction in a public way.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 12:50 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 12:50 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsAlka Lamba

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