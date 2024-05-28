Home
Court reserves order on taking cognisance of ED charge sheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved her order after hearing arguments by the Enforcement Directorate, which said there is sufficient evidence against the accused to prosecute him.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 11:02 IST
New Delhi: A local court on Tuesday reserved for June 4 its order on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved her order after hearing arguments by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which said there is sufficient evidence against the accused to prosecute him.

The ED has also named AAP as an accused in the charge sheet.

