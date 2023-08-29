Court seeks response of Delhi Police on Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea

A court here has sought the response of Delhi Police on the bail plea moved by student activist Sharjeel Imam in connection with a 2020 communal riots case involving allegations of sedition. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat issued notice to Delhi Police last Friday and posted the matter for further proceedings on September 11, court sources said. According to the petition, Imam has been in custody since January 28, 2020, and completed more than three years and six months in jail.