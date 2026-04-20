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Court sends former executives of Reliance Group to judicial custody till May 2 in PMLA case

Judge Anzar allowed judicial custody for the accused till May 2 but rejected the agency's submissions seeking specific directions to keep both the accused in separate cells.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsDelhiReliance

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