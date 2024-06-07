Court sentences 49-yr-old man to 10 years jail in child marriage, rape case

“After the death of my grandmother, it was against my will that the villagers forced me to marry the accused,” she had deposed. The accused married her on February 23, 2017 in Bihar when she was 13 years of age which was established by the bone test.

In her statement, the victim said that in accused’s village she came to know about his previous two marriages. The first wife who had passed away had two teenage daughters who were living with accused’s mother while the second wife had left him.

“During first two months after the accused got me to his village, he used to beat me mercilessly and force himself upon me which I resented,” the victim claimed.

The accused shifted her to Delhi where he continued to subject the victim to torture for sexual relationship.

The merciless beating of the victim forced Delhi residents to inform police which initiated the process of registration of FIR and probe the incident.

The Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA) appointed advocate Virender Verma to provide legal support to the victim.

Reacting to the judgment, lawyer, activist and founder of Child Marriage Free India (CMFI) Bhuwan Ribhu said, "This is a landmark and welcome judgement, once again establishing that child marriage leads to child rape. I hope this acts as a precedent. By acting decisively against child marriage, we can end it by 2030. While the government aims to make India a developed country, it can only happen by ensuring access to free education till 18 years of age and eliminating child marriage.”