Court sentences woman to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor in 2016

Convicting the woman of "committing penetrative sexual assault with the minor victim by applying her mouth on the vaginal area of the victim," the court, in a recent verdict, said the act caused "immense mental trauma to the victim and her parents."

It said there was no definite formula for imposing the quantum of sentence and it was contingent on the facts and circumstances of the case, the nature of the crime, how it was planned and committed, its motive, the conduct of the convict and all other attending circumstances.