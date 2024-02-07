JOIN US
delhi

Court to pass order on ED's plea against Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise case

The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summons.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 06:52 IST



New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce at 4 pm on Wednesday its order on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over non-compliance of summons in the alleged excise policy money laundering case.

"I am posting the matter for order at 4 pm", Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said.

The judge reserved the order after the ED submitted that it has concluded the arguments in the matter.

Kejriwal on Friday last skipped the fifth summons, which the ED issued to him on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written a letter to the ED, terming the summonses as 'illegal and politically motivated'. He alleged they were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

(Published 07 February 2024, 06:52 IST)
India NewsAAPDelhiEDArvind Kejriwal



