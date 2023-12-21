Covid-19 spike: Delhi govt to send samples for RT-PCR test

New Delhi: The Delhi health department has ordered authorities to send an "adequate" number of Covid samples for RT-PCR test amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, officials said on Thursday.

The department has also ordered them to conduct the genome sequencing of Covid-positive RT-PCR samples, they said.

India on Thursday recorded 594 fresh Covid-19 infections, which took the number of active cases from 2,311 the previous day, to 2,669, according to Union health ministry data.

A meeting was convened by the Delhi Health Minister to review the preparedness of health facilities to tackle ILI/SARI (influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory infections) on Wednesday, officials said.