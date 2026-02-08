Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

CPI(M) flags ‘serious threats’ to economy, agriculture from Indo-US trade deal

The CPI(M) recalled that the apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and other states are already suffering due to trade agreements signed earlier with countries like New Zealand.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)India-USTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us