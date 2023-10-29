CPI(M) leaders hold symbolic dharna in solidarity with Palestinian people, call for ceasefire

Vijayan said an open backing by the US administration has emboldened the Israeli government, adding that the Left parties in India have always stood by the Palestinian cause. 'Even today we stand by Palestine.' Yechury said Israel's war is not with Hamas, but it is an attack on the people of Palestine.

"Our party believes the barbarity being done by Israel should be stopped. In the UNGA, 120 countries have voted for a truce on humanitarian grounds. So far more than 8,000 people have been killed, more than half of it are children. We cannot accept this barbarity,' he said.

He also advocated for the two state solution and said the UN should ensure that the state of Palestine is established with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Party leader Brinda Karat said Israel is also attacking Palestinians in the West Bank area.

"Israel's attack is not on any terrorist group, it is an attack to occupy the Palestinian land. Israel's propaganda that it is attacking Hamas, we challenge that. Where is Hamas on the West Bank? They are attacking the West Bank as well, it makes their intention clear," she said.