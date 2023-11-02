CPI(M) MP Brittas demands Parliamentary panel meeting over Apple alert to Opposition leaders

He said the gravity of the situation cannot be “understated” as it only raises concerns about the security of personal data but also the potential implications for national security. “This notification is reminiscent of the Pegasus spyware scandal, which targeted voices critical of the ruling dispensation, and is a matter of deep concern for our democracy,” he said.

Brittas urged Jadhav to take “immediate action to comprehensively” examine the issue given the “sensitivity and implications” of the “shocking” development.

“Such an examination (by a Parliamentary panel) is crucial to protect the rights of citizens enshrined in the Constitution and to uphold the ethos of our nation. It will also provide invaluable insights into the security and privacy concerns and help in formulating necessary recommendations or actions,” he said.