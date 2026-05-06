Crime against women highest in Delhi; 13,396 cases in 2024: NCRB

<p>New Delhi: Crime against women in Delhi remained the highest among 19 major cities, with 13,396 cases registered in 2024 alone, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.</p>.<p>The rate of crime against women in Delhi, meanwhile, remained fourth highest among the cities in 2024, after Jaipur, Indore and Lucknow, according to the report.</p>.Delhi HC grants two more weeks to Centre to respond to Professor Ashok Swain's plea against blacklisting order.<p>The crime rate for 2024 was recorded at 176.8, where the rate represents number of crimes against women per one lakh women in Delhi.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, according to the report, overall crimes against women in Delhi registered a 0.22 per cent increase from 2023 to 2024, as 13,366 cases were reported in 2023. In 2022, the figure stood at 14,158.</p>.Delhi logs highest dengue cases in April in five years: MCD.<p>Crimes like rape and dowry remained a major concern in 2024, with 1,058 cases registered for rape. The total number of dowry deaths remained at 109, according to the report.</p>.<p>In 2024, one acid attack case was reported in Delhi, as compared to six such cases in 2023. Kidnapping and abduction of women also remained a major concern as well, with 3,974 cases being registered in Delhi in 2024 -- highest in the 19 metropolitan cities, according to the report. </p>