Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Crime against women highest in Delhi; 13,396 cases in 2024: NCRB

The crime rate for 2024 was recorded at 176.8, where the rate represents number of crimes against women per one lakh women in Delhi.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimewomenNCRB

Follow us on :

Follow Us